18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jeff Sessions' Senate bid headlines primaries in Texas, Alabama and Maine

Jeff Sessions addresses the media after voting in the Alabama Republican primary runoff on July 14, 2020. Photo: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

Primary election runoffs in races that failed to produce a winner in March are under way in Alabama and Texas on Tuesday, while Maine voters are finally heading to the polls after coronavirus forced the state to delay its primary.

The big picture: Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fighting to return to the Senate in a GOP primary runoff against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville. Meanwhile, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) will find out who will be their Democratic challengers in November.

Races to watch

In Alabama, Sessions is fighting for his political life as President Trump has lobbied intensely for his former attorney general's opponent. Both candidates have expressed their loyal support for Trump and his agenda, despite the president's disdain for Sessions.

  • Sessions was the first senator to endorse President Trump in 2016, but Trump has never forgiven him for his recusal from the Russia investigation.
  • The winner of Tuesday's run-off will face Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who is considered to be one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators in 2020.
  • Sessions finished just points behind Tuberville during the March primaries, and a recent poll from Auburn University at Montgomery showed Tuberville still maintains a healthy lead.

In Maine, Democratic establishment favorite Sara Gideon is up against progressive lobbyist Betsy Sweet and lawyer Bre Kidman for the right to take on Collins — a moderate whose votes for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and against Trump's impeachment conviction have made her one of the most heavily targeted incumbents.

  • Gideon, the speaker of the State House of Representatives, has already raised $23 million, much of it from outside Maine, as donors view her as the most capable candidate of unseating Collins, The New York Times reports.
  • Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will automatically secure more than $4 million to fund their campaign as they challenge Collins, according to RollCall.

In Texas, former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West are competing in a runoff for the Democratic nomination. The winner will face off against Cornyn, a three-term senator, in November.

  • Cornyn already has $14.5 million in his war chest that will make him a formidable opponent, regardless of who secures the nomination, The Texas Tribune reports.
  • If West wins the nomination and the Senate seat, he would be the first Black Senator from Texas.

Zoom out: Coronavirus cases have been surging in Texas, which reported nearly 10,000 new infections and 123 deaths on Tuesday.

  • The situation is getting worse in Alabama as well, with the state reporting about 1,700 new cases and 40 deaths on Tuesday.
  • Maine, meanwhile, is one of the best-performing states in the country as it relates to flattening its coronavirus curve, reporting just eight new cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 13,203,571 — Total deaths: 575,201 — Total recoveries — 7,331,068Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 3,407,798 — Total deaths: 136,252 — Total recoveries: 1,031,939 — Total tested: 41,004,275Map.
  3. Politics: Biden welcomes Trump wearing mask in public but warns "it’s not enough"
  4. Public health: Four former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk — CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks.
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Bank CEOs brace for worsening economic scenario

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Photo: J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Wells Fargo swung to its first loss since the financial crisis — while JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup reported significantly lower profits from a year earlier — as the banks set aside billions of dollars more in the second quarter for loans that may go bad.

Why it matters: The cumulative $28 billion in loan loss provisions that banks have so far announced they’re reserving serves as a signal they’re preparing for a colossal wave of loan defaults as the economy slogs through a coronavirus-driven downturn.

Bob Herman
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna's vaccine spurred immune system response to coronavirus

Moderna's stock rose 16% after hours on this news. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Healthy volunteers who took Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate appeared to generate an immune system response to the virus, and there were "no trial-limiting safety concerns," according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Why it matters: The phase one trial is still small and does not definitively determine how effective the vaccine is. But Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, which is running the trial, told the Wall Street Journal that these data make it "pretty clear that this vaccine is capable of inducing quite good [levels] of neutralizing antibodies."

