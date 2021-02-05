What we're driving: Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum

This week I'm driving the Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum, a midsized SUV that made me smile just by opening the door.

Inside is something you don't see every day: awesome plaid cloth upholstery.

Why it matters: For years cloth seats have been relegated to the cheapest models, while anyone who could afford it would upgrade to the mysterious "leatherette" or real leather interior.

But cloth seats are popping up here and there, replacing those drab tan and black hides with tons of personality, like the worn blue jeans-inspired seats in the Hyundai Venue Denim.

Volvo's Blonde City Weave textile upholstery on the seats and door inserts is a nod to Scandinavia's home-furnishing heritage, blending seamlessly with the car's calming, minimalist interior.

No surprise, City Weave is only available on the entry-level XC60 Momentum, but the good news is you get a lot of car in a $44,000 base Volvo.

And, as Autotrader notes, you can get an XC60 with cloth seats and any of the three powertrains offered, including the 400-horsepower Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid.

My XC60 Momentum had the 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter base engine and $8,000 worth of options, including driver-assistance features like a vivid head-up display, a 360-degree camera and Volvo's pilot-assist technology.

The bottom line: Plaid is back, and I love it.