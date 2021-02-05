What we're driving: Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum

Sign up for our daily briefing
Volvo's Blonde City Weave cloth upholstery in the XC60 Momentum. Photo: Volvo Cars
This week I'm driving the Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum, a midsized SUV that made me smile just by opening the door.
- Inside is something you don't see every day: awesome plaid cloth upholstery.
Why it matters: For years cloth seats have been relegated to the cheapest models, while anyone who could afford it would upgrade to the mysterious "leatherette" or real leather interior.
- But cloth seats are popping up here and there, replacing those drab tan and black hides with tons of personality, like the worn blue jeans-inspired seats in the Hyundai Venue Denim.
Volvo's Blonde City Weave textile upholstery on the seats and door inserts is a nod to Scandinavia's home-furnishing heritage, blending seamlessly with the car's calming, minimalist interior.
- No surprise, City Weave is only available on the entry-level XC60 Momentum, but the good news is you get a lot of car in a $44,000 base Volvo.
- And, as Autotrader notes, you can get an XC60 with cloth seats and any of the three powertrains offered, including the 400-horsepower Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid.
- My XC60 Momentum had the 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter base engine and $8,000 worth of options, including driver-assistance features like a vivid head-up display, a 360-degree camera and Volvo's pilot-assist technology.
The bottom line: Plaid is back, and I love it.