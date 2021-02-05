Sign up for our daily briefing

What we're driving: Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum

Volvo's Blonde City Weave cloth upholstery in the XC60 Momentum. Photo: Volvo Cars

This week I'm driving the Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum, a midsized SUV that made me smile just by opening the door.

  • Inside is something you don't see every day: awesome plaid cloth upholstery.

Why it matters: For years cloth seats have been relegated to the cheapest models, while anyone who could afford it would upgrade to the mysterious "leatherette" or real leather interior.

  • But cloth seats are popping up here and there, replacing those drab tan and black hides with tons of personality, like the worn blue jeans-inspired seats in the Hyundai Venue Denim.

Volvo's Blonde City Weave textile upholstery on the seats and door inserts is a nod to Scandinavia's home-furnishing heritage, blending seamlessly with the car's calming, minimalist interior.

  • No surprise, City Weave is only available on the entry-level XC60 Momentum, but the good news is you get a lot of car in a $44,000 base Volvo.
  • And, as Autotrader notes, you can get an XC60 with cloth seats and any of the three powertrains offered, including the 400-horsepower Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid.
  • My XC60 Momentum had the 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter base engine and $8,000 worth of options, including driver-assistance features like a vivid head-up display, a 360-degree camera and Volvo's pilot-assist technology.

The bottom line: Plaid is back, and I love it.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: How COVID is disrupting the drug supply chain — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites — Pentagon to deploy over 1,000 troops to support mass vaccination sites — Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines.
  3. Politics: Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Economy: The Trump-COVID jobs legacy.
  5. World: Coronavirus cases are falling around the world.
Mike Allen, author of AM
Sports

First look: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Politics & Policy

Biden after jobs report: "We can't do too much here — we can do too little"

President Biden seized on January's anemic jobs report Friday to argue for his $1.9 trillion relief package, while also bracing the public for the long road to a full economic recovery and robust job growth.

The latest: Biden insisted in a speech from the White House that he would not be cutting the size of the $1,400 per person stimulus checks included in his proposal.

