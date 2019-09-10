Electric vehicle charging network Volta raises another $20 million

Volta Charging, which provides free electric vehicle charging at stations supported by ads, announced Tuesday that it raised another $20 million in Series C funding to fuel the 9-year-old company's expansion.
Why it matters: Availability of plenty of charging is important to the growth of EVs, which remain just a tiny slice of vehicle sales right now.
Driving the news: "Volta welcomes Schneider Electric Ventures and SK Innovation as they join Energize Ventures along with a number of existing partners in the follow-on Series C round," the company said in a release.
- That brings total Series C funding to $100 million, including a $44 million loan secured earlier this summer.
