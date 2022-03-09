Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The microbus is back. And it's an EV.

Driving the news: Volkswagen on Wednesday revealed the European production version of the long-awaited VW ID. Buzz, a modern electric twist on the German automaker’s long-discontinued-yet-much-beloved microbus.

Well suited for the #vanlife era, the ID. Buzz — yes, it has an oddly placed period in its name — will hit the U.S. in 2024.

Volkswagen first teased the vehicle’s comeback with a concept model at the 2017 Detroit auto show, but it wasn't a sure thing until recently.

Details: The five-seater’s price and charging range weren’t released, but the vehicle will be made in Germany.