Skip to main content
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Volkswagen revives microbus with ID. Buzz EV reveal

Nathan Bomey
A yellow van with a white top sits on a shiny floor against a back drop of a wooden wall.
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric microbus will hit the U.S. in 2024. Photo courtesy of VW

The microbus is back. And it's an EV.

Driving the news: Volkswagen on Wednesday revealed the European production version of the long-awaited VW ID. Buzz, a modern electric twist on the German automaker’s long-discontinued-yet-much-beloved microbus.

  • Well suited for the #vanlife era, the ID. Buzz — yes, it has an oddly placed period in its name — will hit the U.S. in 2024.
  • Volkswagen first teased the vehicle’s comeback with a concept model at the 2017 Detroit auto show, but it wasn't a sure thing until recently.

Details: The five-seater’s price and charging range weren’t released, but the vehicle will be made in Germany.

Go deeper