Volkswagen revives microbus with ID. Buzz EV reveal
The microbus is back. And it's an EV.
Driving the news: Volkswagen on Wednesday revealed the European production version of the long-awaited VW ID. Buzz, a modern electric twist on the German automaker’s long-discontinued-yet-much-beloved microbus.
- Well suited for the #vanlife era, the ID. Buzz — yes, it has an oddly placed period in its name — will hit the U.S. in 2024.
- Volkswagen first teased the vehicle’s comeback with a concept model at the 2017 Detroit auto show, but it wasn't a sure thing until recently.
Details: The five-seater’s price and charging range weren’t released, but the vehicle will be made in Germany.