28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Volkswagen teases the ID.4, its upcoming electric SUV

Ben Geman

The ID.4. Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen shared Tuesday more information and images of a small electric SUV that the automaker announced will be called the ID.4.

Why it matters, via Car and Driver: "The electric crossover will be the first vehicle on VW's MEB electric platform to make its way to the United States and will initially launch in Europe later in 2020."

The big picture: CNET reports,"So, apart from its name and its platform, what do we know about ID 4?"

  • "Well, VW claims that it's got an especially slippery shape, which will help it to eke out a claimed range of up to 310 miles (though that range is likely to drop significantly once we get EPA range estimates) and we know it'll be out later this year."

Ben Geman

Electric vehicle ads make up fraction of overall spending despite Super Bowl splash

Screenshot from Audi's Super Bowl ad for the e-tron Sportback

Last night's Super Bowl featured splashy electric car ads for Audi's e-tron Sportback, GMC's Hummer and Porsche's Taycan.

Why it matters: The ads are the latest sign of the growing volumes of electric models becoming available or in the offing, but the New York Times notes that just 0.3% of the $8.6 billion that the auto industry spent on local and national advertising last year promoted electric vehicles.

Joann Muller

GM is eating Tesla's exhaust

Tesla Model 3. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

While Tesla shares went into Ludicrous Mode this week, GM executives were on Wall Street pitching investors on their own vision of an electric, self-driving future. But as Bloomberg notes, the market isn't buying.

Why it matters: GM may be investing billions to transform its business for the future, but to many investors, Tesla's lead in the fledgling electric vehicle market is seen as insurmountable.

Ben Geman

Senate debate on bipartisan climate package could open new fault lines

Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

The Senate's debate over energy legislation this week is slated to bring fresh collisions over climate change overall and electric vehicles policy specifically.

Catch up fast: The Senate will consider a grab bag of measures introduced as a catch-all package by Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who head the Senate's energy panel.

