Egg producer Vital Farms sets IPO terms

Vital Farms, the country's largest producer of pasture-raised eggs, set IPO terms to 7.8 million at $15–$17 on Friday. At the midpoint, it would raise $125 million and have an initial market cap of $627 million.

Why it matters: This is about real eggs made by real chickens, not pseudo eggs designed in a lab.

  • That might not have seemed too novel a decade ago, but today's announcement runs counter to the capital markets' hunger for alt-protein and dairy companies.
  • Shareholders include Manna Tree Partners (8.2% pre-IPO stake), SJF Ventures (8.2%), and Arborview Capital Partners (6.6%).

The bottom line: "If consumers keep paying more for products considered ethically produced and more people value those attributes, Vital Farms could have a long runway ahead for growth. It said it has low household penetration of 2% for its pasture-raised shell eggs, compared to the shell egg category penetration of approximately 93%," writes FoodDive.

Counterintelligence chief names China, Russia and Iran as top election security threats

William Evanina, the nation's top counterintelligence official, said Friday that China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

Why it matters: November's election is set to see unprecedented use of vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could delay results and see baseless pushback from President Trump — potentially allowing foreign actors to sow discord.

Singaporean national pleads guilty to serving as Chinese government agent

The FBI has charged an individual with serving as an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Jun Wei Yeo pled guilty to all charges on July 24 in a federal district court in Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The case comes amid a major Justice Department initiative to crack down on what it describes as widespread Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft in the U.S.

TikTok pressure could further harm Silicon Valley's relationship with China

The TikTok debate has exposed a deepening fissure among venture capitalists, over their attitudes toward China.

Why it matters: Silicon Valley and China could morph from frenemies into full-blown adversaries.

