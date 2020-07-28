Pandemic-induced remote work has created a new phenomenon for many workers: starting a job from your home.

Why it matters: At most firms, office culture and team dynamics are established through in-person meetings. And there are a slew of challenges that come with welcoming someone to your company via Zoom.

By the numbers: 85% of HR teams across the country have conducted virtual onboardings for new hires since the start of the pandemic, according to survey data from the research firm Gartner.

There's additional work that comes with pulling that off, including training managers how to virtually onboard, setting up video calls for new hires to meet each other, and assigning mentors to make the remote transition easier on newbies.

51% of HR professionals have developed whole new trainings to assist with the virtual first day, per Gartner's data.

It gets even more complicated when you're starting your first job ever from your childhood bedroom, as many college grads are doing.

Scores of grads had their job offers rescinded when the pandemic hit. And even those lucky enough to hold onto their jobs don't get to experience the freedom and responsibility that comes with entering the workforce.

Hannah Derleth, a Ball State University graduate, told the New York Times she's been working from the same desk that she used to do homework in middle school.

