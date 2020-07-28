1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The virtual first day of work

Pandemic-induced remote work has created a new phenomenon for many workers: starting a job from your home.

Why it matters: At most firms, office culture and team dynamics are established through in-person meetings. And there are a slew of challenges that come with welcoming someone to your company via Zoom.

By the numbers: 85% of HR teams across the country have conducted virtual onboardings for new hires since the start of the pandemic, according to survey data from the research firm Gartner.

  • There's additional work that comes with pulling that off, including training managers how to virtually onboard, setting up video calls for new hires to meet each other, and assigning mentors to make the remote transition easier on newbies.
  • 51% of HR professionals have developed whole new trainings to assist with the virtual first day, per Gartner's data.

It gets even more complicated when you're starting your first job ever from your childhood bedroom, as many college grads are doing.

  • Scores of grads had their job offers rescinded when the pandemic hit. And even those lucky enough to hold onto their jobs don't get to experience the freedom and responsibility that comes with entering the workforce.
  • Hannah Derleth, a Ball State University graduate, told the New York Times she's been working from the same desk that she used to do homework in middle school.

28 mins ago - Economy & Business

The back-to-work puzzle

With an unending list of factors to consider — including the safety of air-conditioning systems, the risk of using public transportation, schools' reopening schedules and the needs of high-risk employees — the back-to-work puzzle is getting increasingly difficult to solve.

The big picture: At first, companies were pleasantly surprised at how well telecommuting worked, with many firms — including Twitter — saying they might go remote forever. Now, about four months in, remote work doesn't seem so great anymore.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says John Lewis asked him to "heal the country"

Joe Biden summoned the spirit of John Lewis, the congressman and civil rights hero, as he unveiled his own economic plan to address structural inequalities in America.

The big picture: At a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said Lewis told him on his deathbed that Americans should "stay focused on the work left undone to heal this nation and to remain undaunted by the public health crisis and economic crisis."

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

