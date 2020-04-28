2 hours ago - Health

Judge: Virginia gun range can open despite coronavirus restrictions

Rebecca Falconer

Gov. Ralph Northam at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond January. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) "took a step beyond what is allowed" when he issued coronavirus restrictions in March including the closure of non-essential businesses that extended to a local gun range, a circuit judge ruled Monday.

Why it matters: Gun rights groups said in their lawsuit the action violated the Second Amendment. University of Virginia law professor Richard Schragger noted to the Washington Post that if the state Supreme Court upholds the ruling enabling the shooting range to remain open it may "lead to challenges in other states, though it is important to note that Virginia’s emergency powers statute includes fairly broad language protecting gun possession, use, and carrying."

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Europe and the U.S. took measures this week to reopen some parts of their economy as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 209,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 885,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 979,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to rise along with the death toll in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 988,000 people and killed over 56,000 in the United States, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 111,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Monday night.

Ursula Perano

Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Photo: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Monday that their states will join California, Oregon and Washington in their pact to work jointly in gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The big picture: There are now three groups of states taking a regional approach to reopening their economies. "COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries, and it will take every level of government working together to get the upper hand on this virus," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

