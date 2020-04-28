Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) "took a step beyond what is allowed" when he issued coronavirus restrictions in March including the closure of non-essential businesses that extended to a local gun range, a circuit judge ruled Monday.

Why it matters: Gun rights groups said in their lawsuit the action violated the Second Amendment. University of Virginia law professor Richard Schragger noted to the Washington Post that if the state Supreme Court upholds the ruling enabling the shooting range to remain open it may "lead to challenges in other states, though it is important to note that Virginia’s emergency powers statute includes fairly broad language protecting gun possession, use, and carrying."

