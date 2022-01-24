Sign up for our daily briefing

Virginia AG urges Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Axios

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Virginia's new Republican attorney general has urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, stating that it is now the state's position that the case was "wrongly decided."

Why it matters: Previously, under a Democratic AG, Virginia had joined 22 other states, and Washington, D.C., in September in arguing that Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban was “unconstitutional.” Attorney General Jason Miyares’ letter marks a notable policy shift in the state from a Democratic to GOP administration.

  • Miyares' letter will have little bearing on the Supreme Court case, the Washington Post notes. During arguments last year, the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority seemed likely to weaken abortion rights and perhaps to let states ban the procedure altogether.
  • The newly-elected attorney general argued in the letter that it should be up to the "people in the several States to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion."

What they're saying: "Virginia is now of the view that the Consitution is silent on the question of abortion," Miyares told the justices in a letter Friday. "Virginia now urges this Court to reverse the Fifth Circuit."

  • "Abortion is one of the most hotly contested political questions of our day," he added. "That debate has not been improved by the Court’s constitutionalization of the issue in Roe."
  • "This Court should restore judicial neutrality to the abortion debate by permitting the people of the several States to resolve these questions for themselves."

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 on track for worst-ever start to year

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their steepest drop of the year early Monday, putting the S&P 500 on course for its worst-ever start to a year.

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading, momentarily putting it on track to fall into a "correction." Some of the steepest losses were recovered in early afternoon trading.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

Health care workers hit new breaking point

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The ranks of health care workers are dwindling and stretching what it means to be reaching their "breaking points," particularly at small nonprofit hospitals.

The big picture: Even as Omicron cases have begun to wane in some places, many hospitals are still fielding a crush of patients amid record employee callouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

