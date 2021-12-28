Sign up for our daily briefing
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (center) on Dec. 22 watches as the contents of a time capsule from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee are removed. Photo: Virginia first lady Pamela Northam/Twitter
Virginia officials on Monday found a second time capsule at the former site of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.
Driving the news: Last week, Virginia historians opened a capsule they believed to date to 1887, though it did not hold highly anticipated contents related to the Confederacy.
- Historians have been looking for a time capsule with 60 objects detailed in an 1887 newspaper article.
The latest: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday historians found a second container 11 days after finding the first one, which held books and a British coin, among other objects. The newly discovered capsule will be opened Tuesday.
- The newly discovered capsule is made from copper and matches the size listed in historical records. Northam said initial X-rays show there may be books, coins, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War among in the container.
Flashback: The statue of Virginia's Robert E. Lee was one of a number of Confederate monuments to come down after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked protests for racial justice.