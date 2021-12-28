Virginia officials on Monday found a second time capsule at the former site of a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.

Driving the news: Last week, Virginia historians opened a capsule they believed to date to 1887, though it did not hold highly anticipated contents related to the Confederacy.

Historians have been looking for a time capsule with 60 objects detailed in an 1887 newspaper article.

The latest: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday historians found a second container 11 days after finding the first one, which held books and a British coin, among other objects. The newly discovered capsule will be opened Tuesday.

The newly discovered capsule is made from copper and matches the size listed in historical records. Northam said initial X-rays show there may be books, coins, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War among in the container.

Flashback: The statue of Virginia's Robert E. Lee was one of a number of Confederate monuments to come down after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked protests for racial justice.