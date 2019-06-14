Violence erupts in Memphis after federal marshals fatally shoot black man

A protest followed the fatal shooting of a black man in Memphis, Tenn., quickly escalating into a violent clash between residents and law enforcement on Thursday, reports AP.

Context: Federal marshals fatally shot 20-year-old Brandon Webb on Wednesday during a confrontation in which Webb allegedly rammed his car repeatedly into the marshals' vechile, per the Washington Post. Webb reportedly had a weapon and several felony warrants for his arrest — one for the violent theft of a car, another for drug dealing.