Poll: 1 in 10 Americans say violence against government is justifiable "right now"

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Roughly 1 in 10 Americans believe violence against the government is justifiable "right now," a poll by the COVID States Project out last Friday indicates.
The big picture: The report suggests Republicans and ideological conservatives are the most likely to justify political violence right now — about 18% of Republican men responded that it would be okay.
- The figure compares with 10% of Republican women, 9% of Democratic men and 5% of Democratic women.
- About a quarter of Americans think it is "definitely" or "probably" okay to ever "engage in violent protest against the government," the poll suggests.
What they're saying: "You know, we begin with the American Revolution against an illegitimate government and so we are, in a sense, taught from grade school that it is at some points in history justifiable to engage in violent protest," David Lazer, co-director of COVID States Project, told NPR.
Flashback: A poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland earlier this month found that 1 in 3 Americans believe that "violence against the government can at times be justified."
Methodology: The survey was conducted online by PureSpectrum, among a sample of 22,961 people across all 50 states plus the Washington, D.C. from Dec. 22 to Jan. 24.