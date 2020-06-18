How views on diversity vary between countries
Younger people and those who interact regularly with people of other races and ethnicities are far more likely to view increased diversity favorably, according to Pew data from 11 countries.
Zoom in:
- In Jordan and Lebanon, which have both seen large flows of Syrian refugees, people tend to think increased diversity has made their countries worse, though 76% of Jordanians hold favorable views of refugees themselves while 70% of Lebanese view refugees unfavorably.
- 54% of Colombians and 48% of Mexicans view the migrants arriving there (mostly from Venezuela and Central America, respectively) unfavorably.
- In India, 93% of Muslims view Hindus favorably, while 65% of Hindus view Muslims favorably. In Tunisia, meanwhile, 64% of people view Shiites unfavorably. Jordanians and Lebanese view all major religious groups overwhelmingly favorably.