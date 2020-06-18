26 mins ago - World

How views on diversity vary between countries

Dave Lawler, author of World

Younger people and those who interact regularly with people of other races and ethnicities are far more likely to view increased diversity favorably, according to Pew data from 11 countries.

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom in:

  • In Jordan and Lebanon, which have both seen large flows of Syrian refugees, people tend to think increased diversity has made their countries worse, though 76% of Jordanians hold favorable views of refugees themselves while 70% of Lebanese view refugees unfavorably.
  • 54% of Colombians and 48% of Mexicans view the migrants arriving there (mostly from Venezuela and Central America, respectively) unfavorably.
  • In India, 93% of Muslims view Hindus favorably, while 65% of Hindus view Muslims favorably. In Tunisia, meanwhile, 64% of people view Shiites unfavorably. Jordanians and Lebanese view all major religious groups overwhelmingly favorably.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
38 mins ago - World

The world beyond the pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Things will never truly return to "normal" after the coronavirus. That's cause for eager anticipation, and also for dread.

What to expect: The world after COVID-19 will be poorer, at least for a time. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
41 mins ago - World

The great pandemic airlift is running out of money

A WFP plane drops food aid in South Sudan in February. Photo: Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images

The pandemic is not only making it harder for people in developing countries to afford food, it's making it harder to get food and supplies into those countries in the first place.

Zoom in: The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) is tasked with filling many of those gaps, supplying food aid to 100 million people. Since late March, it has also been transporting health workers, medical supplies and other humanitarian cargo all over the world through its Humanitarian Air Service.

Interview (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The major police reforms that have been enacted since George Floyd's death

NYPD officers watch a George Floyd protest in Manhattan on June 6. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Weeks of protests across the U.S. following George Floyd's killing have put pressure on governments to scale back the use of force police officers can use on civilians and create new oversight for officer conduct.

Why it matters: Police reforms of this scale have not taken place in response to the Black Lives Matter movement since its inception in 2013, after George Zimmerman's acquittal for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow