Pump jacks draw crude oil from the Long Beach Oil Field under Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill, California. Photo: David McNew/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. crude prices plummeted in Asian trading hours Monday morning amid concerns about where to store the excess oil the world isn't using while countries are on lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Amy Harder: The story with the oil industry remains the same despite the OPEC deal this month to steeply cut oil production: there’s too much oil, too few places to put it and far too little demand for it."