Game studio head: Condemning overwork isn't enough

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Rumbleverse. Screenshot: Iron Galaxy/Epic Games
The upcoming battle royale game Rumbleverse had its first playable public demo session last Friday rather than over the weekend — for the sake of the developers’ work-life balance, Iron Galaxy CEO Adam Boyes tells Axios.
Why it matters: Boyes’ studio is one of many trying to find more ethical ways to operate in an industry that often works its developers to the bone.
- The first look was originally set for last Saturday or Sunday, which would have required Iron Galaxy employees to be on-call to manage the test.
- “That’s when most gamers are around,” Boyes noted, “but that's sort of one of the things that flies in the face of the culture of the studio, because people don't work weekends here.”
What they’re saying: Boyes, a former PlayStation executive, said he and his fellow studio heads are trying to correct labor mistakes of the past, ones he admits to making himself.
- “Throughout our career, we committed a lot of sins in pushing people to work late and push themselves harder. And I think a lot of it was just sort of built in the anointment culture of game development, like: ‘I can't believe I'm here. I'm going to work.’”
- He recalls working at a studio earlier in his career that had a leaderboard for hours worked. He used to be proud of his 110-hour weeks.
These days, many game companies condemn overwork, but doing so isn't enough, Boyes says.
- “If it's built into the fabric of the culture of the studio, then it doesn't matter whether management condones it or not,” he said.
- As an example, he described a hypothetical scenario in which workers might leave to eat dinner, only to hear their boss joke that they worked “part time.” No good.
Rumbleverse has been in development for three years by about 80 developers. Much of it has been made during a pandemic and in work-from-home conditions.
- Boyes said that period has “pushed a lot of our philosophy to the test.”
- He says overwork is tempting when you're trying to make a game better. It's even harder to stop working when you’re working from home and there's no demarcation of an office.
- He said he hopes Iron Galaxy's use of anonymous reporting tools for employees, open hours with management and the monitoring of overly long hours can prevent workers from feeling overly pressured.
The bottom line: “The most important thing is just being honest with ourselves and trying to listen as much as possible," Boyes said.