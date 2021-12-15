Sign up for our daily briefing

Game studio head: Condemning overwork isn't enough

Rumbleverse. Screenshot: Iron Galaxy/Epic Games

The upcoming battle royale game Rumbleverse had its first playable public demo session last Friday rather than over the weekend — for the sake of the developers’ work-life balance, Iron Galaxy CEO Adam Boyes tells Axios.

Why it matters: Boyes’ studio is one of many trying to find more ethical ways to operate in an industry that often works its developers to the bone.

  • The first look was originally set for last Saturday or Sunday, which would have required Iron Galaxy employees to be on-call to manage the test.
  • “That’s when most gamers are around,” Boyes noted, “but that's sort of one of the things that flies in the face of the culture of the studio, because people don't work weekends here.”

What they’re saying: Boyes, a former PlayStation executive, said he and his fellow studio heads are trying to correct labor mistakes of the past, ones he admits to making himself.

  • “Throughout our career, we committed a lot of sins in pushing people to work late and push themselves harder. And I think a lot of it was just sort of built in the anointment culture of game development, like: ‘I can't believe I'm here. I'm going to work.’”
  • He recalls working at a studio earlier in his career that had a leaderboard for hours worked. He used to be proud of his 110-hour weeks.

These days, many game companies condemn overwork, but doing so isn't enough, Boyes says.

  • “If it's built into the fabric of the culture of the studio, then it doesn't matter whether management condones it or not,” he said.
  • As an example, he described a hypothetical scenario in which workers might leave to eat dinner, only to hear their boss joke that they worked “part time.” No good.

Rumbleverse has been in development for three years by about 80 developers. Much of it has been made during a pandemic and in work-from-home conditions.

  • Boyes said that period has “pushed a lot of our philosophy to the test.”
  • He says overwork is tempting when you're trying to make a game better. It's even harder to stop working when you’re working from home and there's no demarcation of an office.
  • He said he hopes Iron Galaxy's use of anonymous reporting tools for employees, open hours with management and the monitoring of overly long hours can prevent workers from feeling overly pressured.

The bottom line: “The most important thing is just being honest with ourselves and trying to listen as much as possible," Boyes said.

Go deeper

Megan Farokhmanesh
Jun 30, 2021 - Technology

Sony's high price of admission

Photo: YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Sony is under fire from indie developers who say it charges over $25,000 for prime placement on the PlayStation store and gives them "no ability to manage their games."

Why it matters: The process of getting listed, and then selling, games on the PlayStation store is a bureaucracy that small developers have no control over.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

Companies give up on return-to-work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the 22 months since U.S. companies sent their workers home, they've collected droves of poll data, paid workplace consultants billions of dollars, and drafted plan after plan — but they still don't know much more about post-pandemic work than they did in March 2020.

Driving the news: The latest factor to foil every return-to-work plan is the arrival of the Omicron COVID variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 21 mins ago - Science

Historic storm bringing damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in Colorado to record warmth and an ongoing derecho moving from Kansas into Nebraska and Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 200,000 customers in four states, with outages climbing in Colorado and Kansas, according to poweroutage.us.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow