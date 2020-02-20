WSJ: Leslie Wexner to step down as Victoria's Secret goes private

L Brands is reportedly near a deal to sell a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners, which will take the women’s lingerie company private and value it at about $1.1 billion, per the Wall Street Journal.

Details: L Brands will keep the remaining stake in a separate company along with sister brand Pink, while the core company will now only operate Bath & Body Works. Leslie Wexner will step down as CEO and chairman but remain on the boards of both companies.

Why it matters: It’s the end of an era — Wexner ran L Brands for 57 years.

The bottom line: “A $1.1 billion valuation would mark a sharp fall for a business that operates hundreds of stores, elevated the profiles of supermodels like Tyra Banks and Gisele Bündchen, and generated about $7 billion in annual sales in its last fiscal year.” — Khadeeja Safdar and Cara Lombardo, WSJ