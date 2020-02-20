48 mins ago - Economy & Business

WSJ: Leslie Wexner to step down as Victoria's Secret goes private

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

L Brands is reportedly near a deal to sell a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partners, which will take the women’s lingerie company private and value it at about $1.1 billion, per the Wall Street Journal.

Details: L Brands will keep the remaining stake in a separate company along with sister brand Pink, while the core company will now only operate Bath & Body Works. Leslie Wexner will step down as CEO and chairman but remain on the boards of both companies.

Why it matters: It’s the end of an era — Wexner ran L Brands for 57 years.

The bottom line: “A $1.1 billion valuation would mark a sharp fall for a business that operates hundreds of stores, elevated the profiles of supermodels like Tyra Banks and Gisele Bündchen, and generated about $7 billion in annual sales in its last fiscal year.” — Khadeeja Safdar and Cara Lombardo, WSJ

Ina Fried

Apple shares surge after it posts record holiday sales

Photo: Apple

Buoyed by strong iPhone sales and a growing services business, Apple reported record quarterly revenue and profits that were well ahead of estimates and its own forecasts. Apple also projected revenue for the current quarter ahead of many analysts' expectations, sending shares higher.

Why it matters: The October-to-December quarter includes the all-important holiday shopping season, and Apple's results show the resiliency of its business.

Kendall Baker

The average NBA team is now worth $2.1 billion

Reproduced from Forbes; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average NBA franchise is now valued at $2.12 billion, per Forbes — a figure that has grown 476% in the past decade.

Why it matters: Thanks to the NBA's international growth and the $24 billion TV deal it signed with ESPN and Turner in 2014, team values have grown at a much faster rate than the other three major U.S. sports leagues.

Sara Fischer

FTC's move to block Harry's deal could impact ad spending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it would sue to block Edgewell, the maker of Schick razors, from buying Harry's, which sells shaving products by subscription.

Why it matters: "Disruptors" like Harry's — companies that aim to reshape stable markets with new products or tactics — often end up selling to bigger, more established brands. If the FTC's move discourages that, the advertising and marketing industries might take a bite, since many of those companies rely heavily on digital marketing to grow.

