Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Viacom and Warner seek to sell The CW

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

ViacomCBS and AT&T's WarnerMedia are seeking a buyer for the CW Network, whose programming its aimed at teens and young adults, as first reported by the WSJ.

Why it matters: This is part of the entertainment content gold rush, as CW's value is more about its shows, like "Riverdale" and "The Flash," than its unprofitable broadcast business.

Suitors: The likeliest buyer, at least for a control stake, appears to be Nextar Media Group, whose recent Tribune purchase made it the CW's top affiliate.

The bottom line, per Deadline's Nellie Andreeva: "None of the architects of the CW, which replaced the WB and UPN in 2006, are still around, most notably former CBS CEO Les Moonves, who was the driving force behind it. Since the CW’s creation, CBS merged with Viacom while WarnerMedia was acquired by AT&T which is now selling it to Discovery."

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases soar by more than 200% — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives — CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: Japan asks U.S. Military to stay on base to stop COVID spreadThe schools keep closing White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: NFL reportedly looking at AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl site — Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: "Our democracy is at greater risk today"

Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Former President Obama said Thursday that "our democracy is at greater risk today than it was" one year ago, when a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block the certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.

Driving the news: "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials — many of whom know better," Obama wrote in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsOriana Gonzalez
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden blames Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

President Biden was unsparing in his criticism of former President Trump for fanning the flames of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a speech marking the first anniversary of the attack.

Driving the news: "The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election ... He sees his own interest as more important than this country's interest, America's interest," Biden said Thursday, without using Trump's name in his remarks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow