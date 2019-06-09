Why do venture capitalists almost always receive preferred stock?

What they’re saying: Kupor walks his reader through a typical term sheet where a group of VCs is taking a 20% stake in a startup company for $10 million. The lead investor, with about a 10% stake, will control a majority of the preferred stock. Pretty standard "protective provisions," explains Kupor, mean that the VC investor will "get to vote on" new classes of stock, "have a say in" certain corporate actions and recapitalizations, and "be able to weigh in on" changes to the employee option pool.

What they’re not saying: Kupor neglects to mention that these provisions don't just give the preferred shareholder a vote or a seat at the table; rather, they give the VC unilateral veto power over all such actions. It's not clear why a 10% shareholder should be so powerful, especially given that the ability to fund the company is much less rare than it used to be.

I asked Kupor about this, and he said that he was open to the idea of VCs taking common stock instead of preferred stock — on the understanding that valuations would be lower, as a result. That seems like a good idea to me, in a world of unicorns where no one is complaining about valuations being too low.

My thought bubble: Investing in common stock is certainly risky. In a worst-case scenario, the founders could just liquidate the company immediately, take 80% of the $10 million for themselves, and give just $2 million back to the VCs. But VC is a risky business. If VCs don't have a basic level of trust in founders, they shouldn't be backing those businesses in the first place.