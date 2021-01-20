Sign up for our daily briefing

Venture capital and private equity trade groups halt political donations

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Trade groups representing private equity and venture capital firms have joined the trend of pausing political donations, in the wake of Jan. 6.

Driving the news: The American Investment Council has suspended political contributions from its PAC to all political candidates for an undetermined length of time.

The National Venture Capital Association has suspended contributions from its PAC to all members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of electoral votes.

  • This would include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who received $10,000 from the group over the last cycle. NVCA says it's collecting feedback from members about future donations.
  • Combined, the PACs gave over $1 million during 2019-2020.

Be smart: It's easy to pause donations in January of an off-cycle year. So let's check back in 12 months.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inauguration Day dashboard

U.S. Capitol and stage are lit at sunrise ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden. Photo: Patrick Semansky - Pool/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have arrived at the Capitol. Members of congressional leadership and VIPs will soon be introduced. Watch a livestream here.

What's next: Biden and Harris will take their oaths of office. Shortly after, President Biden will deliver his inaugural address. What to expect.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Momentum builds for major antitrust reform

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump's outgoing antitrust chief Makan Delrahim on Tuesday endorsed a proposal from House Democrats that would put new limits on acquisitions by large companies, during comments made at a Duke University event.

Why it matters: Momentum is building for major antitrust reform, updating rules that were written for railroads instead of routers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump departs on final Air Force One flight

President Trump and his family took off on Air Force One at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning for the final time en route to Florida.

The big picture: Trump's final hours as president were punctuated by his decisions to snub his successor's inauguration and grant pardons to many of his allies who have been swept up in corruption scandals.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

