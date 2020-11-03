Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

VC posts photo standing beside what appears to be a racist symbol

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Sterling Witzke, a partner with Winklevoss Capital, on Monday posted an Instagram picture of herself at a Trump rally next to a man who appears to be making a racist "white power" symbol with his hand, based on a screenshot obtained by Axios.

Instagram screenshot.

Why it matters: Winklevoss Capital is one of the most active investment firms in the blockchain space, and Witzke has been an investor there for more than six years. She also advises the Green Bay Packers' investment arm.

What she's saying: Witzke, whose Instagram profile is private, emailed the following statement to Axios:

"I’m thankful that this has been brought to my attention. I had no idea, and I obviously regret posting this image. This was an honest mistake and in no way reflects my values or beliefs."

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

More than 100 million Americans voted early in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

More than 100 million Americans voted early in the 2020 election across the U.S., according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign to run election night war room on White House grounds

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Photo: Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will run its election night war room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located steps from the West Wing, the campaign confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The decision to move the main political operation from the campaign's headquarters in Arlington, Va., to the White House complex is the latest example of the Trump administration blurring the lines between governing and political activity.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

The International Space Station's end will mix up space geopolitics

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Twenty years after astronauts moved in full time, the International Space Station is nearing its end, opening up a new geopolitical landscape above Earth.

Why it matters: The end of the program will force nations collaborating on the station, along with China and others new to the human spaceflight scene, to recalibrate. They could also turn their attention to cooperating — or competing — on the Moon instead.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

