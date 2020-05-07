10 mins ago - World

Two Americans held in Venezuela after botched invasion

Maduro with loot seized from the attackers. Photo: Presidential Palace/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The invasion force planned to slip into Venezuela in teams, make contact with paramilitaries and potential turncoats, and eventually take Nicolás Maduro by force.

Driving the news: That plan collided with reality before they even reached the shore. Now, two U.S. special forces veterans are in Venezuelan custody.

How it happened: Sunday’s botched invasion was organized by Jordan Goudreau, a former Green Beret who runs a Florida-based security firm. He has claimed the mission was backed by Juan Guaidó, the Venezuelan opposition leader.

  • Guaidó denied that, but the Washington Post reports that members of the opposition did sign a deal with Goudreau last October “to capture/detain/remove Nicolás Maduro … and install the recognized Venezuelan President Juan Guaidó.”
  • The Post reports that the relationship broke down months ago, and Guaidó’s allies “considered the operation dead.”

The operation was as leaky as it was amateurish.

  • The AP reported on the plot days before it was put into action, and Maduro has claimed to have known everything about it — down to "what they ate and drank."

Fernando Cutz, a former South America director on the National Security Council, says this all sounds like something you’d hear in South Florida’s growing “anti-Maduro bubble.”

  • “It seems to me that this is what happens when the bubble goes wrong. When you start to believe too many of these stories you hear while you’re drinking an espresso at the bakery in Doral.”
  • “That Maduro is already on his way out, and 100% of Venezuelans are against him, and the moment one American savior shows up with a gun the people will rally in the streets and remove him by force.”

What to make of the Trump administration's Wuhan lab theory

The Wuhan Institute of Virology. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration’s ongoing offensive over China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic now centers on one question: Who was “patient zero”?

Why it matters: China hawks in Washington accuse Beijing of inflicting death and economic destruction upon the world with their lack of transparency around the coronavirus outbreak. They’re on a mission to trace that story back to the beginning, when the first human was infected.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

Collins fears testing woes could make senators "super-spreaders"

Collins wears a mask as she departs a Senate hearing. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins took issue Thursday with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision not to accept the White House's speedy coronavirus tests, worrying in a private lunch with GOP colleagues that untested senators could become "super-spreaders" when they return to their home states.

Driving the news: The pushback was part of a broader airing of concerns in today's Republican Senate lunch, in which McConnell defended the political necessity of his move, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 3,836,215 — Total deaths: 268,999 — Total recoveries — 1,278,449Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,254,740 — Total deaths: 75,543 — Total recoveries — 195,036 — Total tested: 8,105,513Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines Researchers eye antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

