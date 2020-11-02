Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Vatican says pope's comments on civil union laws were taken out of context

Pope Francis at the Basilica of Santa Maria. Photo by Grzegorz Galazka//Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The Vatican has said Pope Francis' comments in support of civil unions for homosexual couples were taken out of context and do not signal a change in Church doctrine on homosexual acts, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The pope’s apparent remarks in the documentary "Francesco" sparked celebration and controversy, as they appeared to represent a break from the Church's position that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered" and contrary to natural law.

  • Last week, the Vatican’s Secretariat of State sent an “explanatory note” to its ambassadors claiming that two separate quotes were spliced to appear as one, according to Reuters.

What the Pope supposedly said: “Homosexuals have a right to be a part of the family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it,” Pope Francis appears to say in the film. "What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered."

  • The documentary’s director, Evgeny Afineevsky, told reporters he interviewed the pope for the film, but journalists found the footage in an unaired 2019 interview with Mexican broadcaster Televisa.
  • The Vatican claims that the pope said “it is an incongruence to speak of homosexual marriage,” but that part was cut, according to Reuters.

What the Vatican is saying: “It is clear that Pope Francis was referring to certain state provisions and certainly not the doctrine of the Church, which he has reaffirmed numerous times over the years,” the note said.

  • Afineevsky has not responded to questions about the cut quote and has refused to discuss the editing process, according to Reuters.

Ina Fried, author of Login
2 hours ago - Technology

Apple announces "One More Thing" press event for Nov. 10

Screenshot: Axios

Apple Monday announced a Nov. 10 press event, most likely to introduce the first Macs that will use Apple-designed processors. Apple had previously said the first Apple-powered Macs would ship later this year.

Why it matters: Shifting the underlying processors in a computer line without hurting sales is a tricky proposition, but Apple has managed through more of these transitions than other computer makers.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Everyone running for re-election has failed on stimulusTrump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third wave drives even more uncertainty.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and it named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

