Varsity Tutors to be valued at $1.7 billion in SPAC deal

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Nerdy, the parent company of online learning platform Varsity Tutors, announced on Friday that it will be acquired by a SPAC called TPG Pace Tech Opportunities at a valuation of $1.7 billion. Axios had previously reported on the deal talks.

Why it matters: This is the first SPAC deal affiliated with private equity giant TPG, and comes as more and more legacy investment firms are hopping on the blank check bandwagon.

Details: The deal includes the $450 million TPG Pace raised in its IPO, $150 million for forward purchase agreements and a fully-committed $150 million PIPE.

  • PIPE investors include Franklin Templeton, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, Koch Industries and Learn Capital.
  • St. Louis-based Nerdy had raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from firms like TCV, Learn Capital and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Those investors are expected to retain over a 50% stake in the company, once public.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Jan 27, 2021 - Economy & Business

Scoop: Varsity Tutors in talks to go public via TPG SPAC

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nerdy, the parent company of online learning platform Varsity Tutors, is in talks to be acquired by a SPAC affiliated with private equity giant TPG, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: In less than a year, SPAC acquisitions have evolved from a niche market into a widely-accepted alternative to initial public offerings (IPOs).

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
20 hours ago - Economy & Business

Reddit traders' real-world positive consequences

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Thanks to Reddit, AMC Entertainment has managed to take $700 million of debt off its balance sheet, as well as raising $506 million of fresh cash in the stock market.

Driving the news: The movie-theater chain and hot meme stonk of the moment converted $100 million of junior debt into equity on Monday, while also raising fresh equity capital. Then, on Thursday, it announced that $600 million of senior debt had also been converted into equity, at a price of $13.51 per share.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the GameStop circus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's probably fair to say that Thursday was one of the crazier days in the history of financial news.

What happened: Robinhood, which has become synonymous with retail trading and the parabolic rise of stocks like GameStop and Tesla, shut down the ability of its users to buy (but not to sell) some of the platform's most popular names.

