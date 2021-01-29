Varsity Tutors to be valued at $1.7 billion in SPAC deal

Nerdy, the parent company of online learning platform Varsity Tutors, announced on Friday that it will be acquired by a SPAC called TPG Pace Tech Opportunities at a valuation of $1.7 billion. Axios had previously reported on the deal talks.

Why it matters: This is the first SPAC deal affiliated with private equity giant TPG, and comes as more and more legacy investment firms are hopping on the blank check bandwagon.

Details: The deal includes the $450 million TPG Pace raised in its IPO, $150 million for forward purchase agreements and a fully-committed $150 million PIPE.