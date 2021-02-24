Sign up for our daily briefing

Minnesota teens aren't quitting vaping

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Minnesota teens continue to vape at concerning rates, despite a federal law raising the tobacco sales age to 21.

By the numbers: One in five high schoolers used an e-cigarette in 2020, according to the latest Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey.

  • While overall tobacco use by these teens declined from 26% to 20% between 2017 and 2020 — and smoking of cigarettes and cigars dropped to a record low — vaping levels remained stagnant.
  • Marijuana use, meanwhile, increased among those who use e-cigarettes — 65% of high schoolers who vape also consume cannabis.

Why it matters: In addition to health impacts, including increased risk of serious COVID-19, early nicotine use can lead to lasting addiction.

  • 70% of teens who reported using e-cigarettes already showed signs of dependence, per the survey.

Of note: The survey suggests the vast majority of Minnesota students get their first nicotine exposure through flavored products.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Sarah Mucha
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Senate committee postpones hearing for imperiled Tanden

Neera Tanden. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security Committee is postponing a confirmation hearing scheduled Wednesday for Neera Tanden, Axios has learned, a potential death knell for President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Why it matters: Tanden’s nomination was already in peril after several senators voiced their opposition. While the White House has continued to stand by her, the last-minute postponement is another indication of the tenuousness of her confirmation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
27 mins ago - Sports

Tiger Woods crash: What we know

Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent emergency surgery to repair damage to his right leg and ankle, after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday in which his SUV ran off the road.

What we know: The golf star "is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a late-night statement from his team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

How corporate America leaves behind Black professionals

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Across cities, companies and industries, Black professionals are underrepresented in the top jobs.

Why it matters: Fixing the broken pipeline for Black executives is not only the right thing to do, but improving boardroom diversity has also been proven to drive profits.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow