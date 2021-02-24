Minnesota teens continue to vape at concerning rates, despite a federal law raising the tobacco sales age to 21.

By the numbers: One in five high schoolers used an e-cigarette in 2020, according to the latest Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey.

While overall tobacco use by these teens declined from 26% to 20% between 2017 and 2020 — and smoking of cigarettes and cigars dropped to a record low — vaping levels remained stagnant.

Marijuana use, meanwhile, increased among those who use e-cigarettes — 65% of high schoolers who vape also consume cannabis.

Why it matters: In addition to health impacts, including increased risk of serious COVID-19, early nicotine use can lead to lasting addiction.

70% of teens who reported using e-cigarettes already showed signs of dependence, per the survey.

Of note: The survey suggests the vast majority of Minnesota students get their first nicotine exposure through flavored products.

This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.