Investigation finds synthetic marijuana subbed in CBD vapes and edibles

Crooks are cashing in on the CBD craze by substituting cheap and illegal synthetic marijuana for natural CBD in vapes and edibles such as gummy bears, an AP investigation found.

The big picture: AP commissioned lab tests of 30 vape products sold as CBD around the country, with a focus on brands that authorities or users flagged as suspect. 10 of the 30 contained types of synthetic marijuana — drugs commonly known as K2 or spice that have no known medical benefits — while others had no CBD at all.

Go deeper: New arrests shed light on vaping's black market