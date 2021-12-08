Vanessa Bryant fears gruesome photos of Kobe Bryant body could leak

One of the most tragic events in sports history has found a new way to cause anguish to a grieving family.

Catch up quick: Vanessa Bryant sued Los Angeles County last September after learning that first responders to the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gigi, and seven others, took unauthorized photos of the scene.

Bryant and her lawyer on Monday responded to the county's motion to dismiss her invasion of privacy lawsuit.

The photos were shared to at least 28 devices, "and included such outrageous conduct as flaunting the photos in a bar while pantomiming dismemberment," reads Bryant's lawyers statement.

What she's saying: "I will never be able to shake the anguish from knowing that the officials who are supposed to keep us safe treated Kobe and Gianna with such callous disrespect," said Bryant.

"For the rest of my life, one of two things will happen: either close-up photos of my husband's and daughter's bodies will go viral online, or I will continue to live in fear of that happening."

What's next: A hearing to discuss the county's motion and Bryant's response is set for Dec. 27.