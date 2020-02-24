25 mins ago - Sports

Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company over Kobe and Gianna's death

Marisa Fernandez

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend Tribeca Talks during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against the company that dispatched the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing her husband Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: The suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp, alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan failed "to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft" and was "negligent" when taking off Jan. 26.

  • The lawsuit claims that crash was "a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan," and that Island Express is “vicariously liable in all respects."
  • Bryant is requesting financial damages, punitive damages and other relief.

Go deeper... Los Angeles celebrates Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash

Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash over Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: A Philadelphia native, Bryant won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star teams. He retired following the 2015–2016 season and is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The Lakers retired both of his jerseys — numbers 8 and 24 — following his departure.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 27, 2020
Ursula Perano

NBA postpones Lakers vs. Clippers game following Bryant family deaths

Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images.

The NBA announced Monday that it will postpone Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers out of respect for the loss of Gianna and Kobe Bryant.

The big picture: Bryant hosted a 20-year career with the Lakers. The Staples Center, where the Lakers play and where the game is set to be hosted, has become a mourning ground for his followers following the tragic helicopter crash Sunday that took his and his daughter Gianna's life, in addition to seven others. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

Go deeper:

Keep ReadingArrowJan 28, 2020
Orion Rummler

Vanessa Bryant breaks her silence on the deaths of Kobe and Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a mural. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant said she was "completely devastated" by the sudden loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter Gianna in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Driving the news: LeBron James and other stars have paid tribute to the NBA legend, Vanessa Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter on Instagram since both Kobe and Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash on Sunday.

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020