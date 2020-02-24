Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company over Kobe and Gianna's death

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against the company that dispatched the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26, killing her husband Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: The suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp, alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan failed "to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft" and was "negligent" when taking off Jan. 26.

The lawsuit claims that crash was "a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan," and that Island Express is “vicariously liable in all respects."

Bryant is requesting financial damages, punitive damages and other relief.

