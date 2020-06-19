The recent Supreme Court rulings regarding DACA and the LGBTQ community "are very important steps that support the civil rights of our country," as are the nationwide protests against excessive use of force by police, former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett said on Friday during an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: Jarrett said that while "the government can't always change the hearts and minds of the American people...what they can do is set the rules." She said changes in policing are trickling down to local communities as states and cities ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Background: The Supreme Court ruled earlier this week that the Trump administration illegally shut down the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era order that allows immigrants bought into the country illegally as children to remain and work if they met certain criteria.

The decision came a week after the high court ruled that federal civil rights protections include LGBTQ workers.

What she's saying: "All of these are very important steps that support the civil rights of our country being fair and equal to everyone."

"Even Congress, both the Senate and the House in a bipartisan way are trying to look for solutions, and I think we have to build on that momentum.

