Valerie Jarrett: Supreme Court rulings, protests "support the civil rights of our country"

The recent Supreme Court rulings regarding DACA and the LGBTQ community "are very important steps that support the civil rights of our country," as are the nationwide protests against excessive use of force by police, former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett said on Friday during an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: Jarrett said that while "the government can't always change the hearts and minds of the American people...what they can do is set the rules." She said changes in policing are trickling down to local communities as states and cities ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Background: The Supreme Court ruled earlier this week that the Trump administration illegally shut down the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era order that allows immigrants bought into the country illegally as children to remain and work if they met certain criteria.

What she's saying: "All of these are very important steps that support the civil rights of our country being fair and equal to everyone."

  • "Even Congress, both the Senate and the House in a bipartisan way are trying to look for solutions, and I think we have to build on that momentum.

Stef W. Kight
Updated Jun 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA

In a Thursday decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) —  upholding protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

Why it matters: It's an unexpected victory for immigration activists. In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal justices, wrote that the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) decision to rescind DACA in the fall of 2017 was "arbitrary and capricious."

22 hours ago - Podcasts

DACA gets decided

The Supreme Court today ruled to keep DACA the law of the land, at least for now. This means that more than 600,000 unauthorized immigrants will remain protected from deportation and eligible to work.

We focus on what comes next in today's episode of Axios Re:Cap, speaking with Jeff Davidson, an attorney with Covington & Burling who argued for DACA in front of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Scott RosenbergIna Fried
2 mins ago - Technology

Snap withdraws controversial Juneteenth "break the chains" filter

After wide criticism, Snapchat apologized and withdrew a filter it offered users to commemorate Juneteenth by inviting users to "smile and break the chains."

The big picture: Users' complaints that they found Snap's feature offensive landed at a moment when the U.S. is reexamining racism in every corner of society, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protest.

