Global vaccine inequities raise concerns of persistent spread in developing world

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
The unequal global access to coronavirus vaccines is raising concerns that the virus will be left to spread and dangerously mutate in some parts of the world, Bloomberg reports.
What they're saying: "We cannot leave parts of the world without access to vaccines because it's just going to come back to us," Charlie Weller, head of vaccines at health research foundation Wellcome, told Bloomberg. "That puts everyone around the world at risk."
The big picture: While wealthy countries are roughly a month into their vaccination campaigns, many countries have yet to begin.
- High-income countries have secured the vast majority of Pfizer's vaccine, and all of Moderna's. A large portion of the world will be reliant on other vaccines.
Meanwhile, new variants of the virus are already emerging, including at least one that appears to be significantly more transmissible.
- If the virus continues to spread, more problematic variants could emerge — including ones that would require adaptations to current vaccines.
- "We now understand it's also very, very important to control transmission ... not just to protect those most vulnerable populations, but also to reduce the evolutionary risk associated with this virus," Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda Pharmaceutical's vaccines business, told Bloomberg.