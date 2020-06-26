1 hour ago - Sports

Utah emerges as summer sports home

Photo: Found Image Press/Corbis via Getty Images

The National Women's Soccer League will become the first U.S. team sport back in action when it kicks off its 25-game "Challenge Cup" tomorrow.

The intrigue: While leagues like the NBA, MLS and WNBA chose coronavirus-riddled Florida to host their "bubble" operations, the NWSL and two other leagues chose Utah, which has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the U.S.

Utah's summer residents: The NWSL and the Premier Lacrosse League will follow similar health-and-safety protocols in Utah this summer. Supercross, a motorcycle racing series, just wrapped up its season using similar guidelines.

  • Supercross: Arrived in Utah on May 31 and held seven events in the state before concluding its season on Sunday.
  • NWSL: Kicks off this weekend and will use Zions Bank Stadium (20 miles outside Salt Lake City) and the surrounding area as its bubble headquarters.
  • PLL: Will host its shortened season at Zions Bank Stadium starting July 25.

The backdrop: "Since the 2002 Winter Olympics were held in Utah, the state has used sports as a branding and marketing tool to enhance its economy and image [and] the strategy has gone into overdrive during the pandemic," writes Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen.

  • Supercross was given a direct line to the governor, the PLL was offered marketing and financial support and the NWSL was pitched using the protocols that had been successfully used for Supercross.

The big picture: The Utah Sports Commission estimates the economic impact of hosting the three leagues — plus the PGA's developmental Korn Ferry Tour, which is in action this week near Salt Lake City — is roughly $40 million. And the media exposure of nearly 100 hours of live sports is worth another $40 million.

2 hours ago - Sports

Universities cut sports teams, as they struggle with coronavirus fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As universities scramble to survive the financial fallout of the coronavirus, sports teams are being cut, abruptly ending thousands of student-athletes' careers and exposing a collegiate sports model that many believe is broken.

Why it matters: With concern about the fall football season growing by the day, the fear is that the cuts have only just begun.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 9,632,969 — Total deaths: 489,854 — Total recoveries — 4,859,744Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m ET: 2,422,312 — Total deaths: 124,415 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Federal response: White House coronavirus task force to hold first briefing in roughly two months.
  4. Public health: Young people with obesity and other health conditions at risk — CDC says could be 10x more U.S. coronavirus cases.
  5. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  6. 2020 election: Biden says Trump "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  7. World: Coronavirus accelerates in Africa as economic damage deepens.
  8. 1 🐎 thing: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
3 hours ago - Podcasts

The call for corporate reparations

For years, some Democrats and Black leaders have called for reparations from the U.S. government for slavery. Axios business reporter Courtenay Brown says reparations may move faster in the private sector, where some corporations are trying to make amends.

  • Plus, our new beer barometer tells us how much people are going out to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.
  • And White House editor Margaret Talev tells us what to expect in the upcoming primaries after watching mayhem in Kentucky.
