60% of 383 tested on USS Theodore Roosevelt have coronavirus antibodies

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, docked at Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor in April. Photo: Tony Azios/AFP via Getty Images

One in five young adult U.S. service members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt to test positive for the novel coronavirus and participate in a study conducted by the Navy with the CDC reported no symptoms.

Why it matters: This is the first time the CDC has examined the effects of COVID-19 among healthy young people "in close quarters," a CDC epidemiologist told reporters, per Stars and Stripes. A key finding was that preventive measures, "such as using face coverings and observing social distancing, reduced risk for infection," the report notes.

  • 60% of the 382 young service members to participate in the Navy investigation had reactive antibodies, while 59% of those also had neutralizing antibodies —  "a promising indicator of at least short-term immunity," the researchers wrote.
  • Common symptoms among study participants included muscle pain, fever, chills and a loss of taste or smell.

The big picture: 1,273 of the nearly 4,800 crew members tested positive for COVID-19 following the outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier in April.

WHO: Data suggests it's "very rare" for coronavirus to spread through asymptomatics

COVID-19. Photo: Image Point Fr - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Editor’s note: The WHO clarified the comments it made, as reported below, saying that asymptomatic carriers do take part in spreading the coronavirus. Read more here.

Contact tracing data from around the globe suggests that while there are instances of asymptomatic coronavirus patients transmitting the virus to others, they are not "a main driver" of new infections, World Health Organization officials said at a press conference Monday.

Why it matters: Evidence early on suggested that person-to-person transmission among people who didn't experience symptoms could lead to outbreaks that would be difficult to control. Young people and healthy people who did not experience symptoms were also suspected to be potential carriers to more vulnerable populations.

Members of D.C. National Guard test positive for coronavirus

Members of the U.S. National Guard in D.C. on June 7. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Members of the District of Columbia National Guard that responded to protests over the death of George Floyd have tested positive for the coronavirus, a National Guard spokesperson confirmed to McClatchy DC on Tuesday.

The big picture: 1,300 D.C. National Guard members were ordered to the district as the nation's capital was rocked by violent protests on May 31 that have since turned largely peaceful. A Guard spokesperson did not disclose how many positive tests the unit has recorded.

Social distancing may have prevented almost 5 million confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The U.S. would have seen 4.8 million more confirmed coronavirus cases — and 60 million more total infections — without social distancing, according to a new study published in Nature.

Why it matters: When evaluating the cost of social distancing to the U.S. economy and society writ large, this is the number of cases to measure it against — not the actual number, which reflects the health benefits of the measures.

