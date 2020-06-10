One in five young adult U.S. service members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt to test positive for the novel coronavirus and participate in a study conducted by the Navy with the CDC reported no symptoms.

Why it matters: This is the first time the CDC has examined the effects of COVID-19 among healthy young people "in close quarters," a CDC epidemiologist told reporters, per Stars and Stripes. A key finding was that preventive measures, "such as using face coverings and observing social distancing, reduced risk for infection," the report notes.

60% of the 382 young service members to participate in the Navy investigation had reactive antibodies, while 59% of those also had neutralizing antibodies — "a promising indicator of at least short-term immunity," the researchers wrote.

Common symptoms among study participants included muscle pain, fever, chills and a loss of taste or smell.

The big picture: 1,273 of the nearly 4,800 crew members tested positive for COVID-19 following the outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier in April.