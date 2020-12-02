The U.S. women's soccer team has reached an agreement on working conditions in their gender-discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The agreement clears the way for the USWNT to appeal a judge's ruling last May against the world champions on equal pay returns.

The USWNT players are alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" in their appeal over equal pay.

What they're saying: "We are pleased that the USWNT players have fought for–and achieved–long overdue equal working conditions," said Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players.