Alex Morgan (L) celebrates with teammates including Megan Rapinoe holding the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, following their win over the Netherlands in Lyon, France. Photo: NurPhoto/Contributor via Getty Images
The U.S. women's soccer team has reached an agreement on working conditions in their gender-discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: The agreement clears the way for the USWNT to appeal a judge's ruling last May against the world champions on equal pay returns.
- The USWNT players are alleging "institutionalized gender discrimination" in their appeal over equal pay.
What they're saying: "We are pleased that the USWNT players have fought for–and achieved–long overdue equal working conditions," said Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players.
- "We now intend to file our appeal to the court's decision, which does not account for the central fact in this case that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job."