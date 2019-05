A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 miles of the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, claimed by the Chinese government, Monday, Reuters first reported.

Details: A spokesman for the Navy's Seventh Fleet said the USS Preble sailed to the uninhabited reef that's 120 miles west of the Philippines and claimed by the Philippine and Chinese governments to "challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as governed by international law," according to ABC News.