U.S. suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

Police officers surround a woman holding an U.S. flag during a rally outside the American consulate in Hong Kong on July 4. Photo: Miguel Candela Poblacion/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and ended reciprocal tax exemptions on shipping over concerns Beijing's national security law imposed on the former British colony diminishes its autonomy, the State Department confirmed Wednesday.

The big picture: It's the latest action taken by the Trump administration over the new law. President Trump has signed an executive order ending Hong Kong's special trade status and signed a bill that sanctions Chinese officials. Several other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany have also suspended their extradition treaties in response to the law.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Aug 18, 2020 - World

Trade is now the relative bright spot in U.S.-China relations

Trade is the last major area where the U.S. is still relying on traditional diplomacy to work through problems with China.

Why it matters: U.S.-China relations are at their lowest point in decades, as both sides have taken an increasingly harder line over Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Sea and other issues. The desire to keep the trade deal alive seems to be keeping the relationship from unraveling entirely.

Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 22,412,859 — Total deaths: 787,701— Total recoveries: 14,338,849Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,529,933 — Total deaths: 173,181 — Total recoveries: 1,925,049 — Total tests: 69,370,708Map.
  3. Politics: DNC Chair Tom Perez: Americans should have more time to vote — Gov. Phil Murphy: It's too soon to call New Jersey a "COVID success story."
  4. Health: Slower mail could leave patients without prescription drugs they need.
  5. Education: America's education workforce needs students at school.
  6. 🎧Podcast: A university president discusses reopening safely.
Updated 29 mins ago - Science

In photos: 367 known wildfires char California amid heat wave

The Hennessey Fire, which exploded and nearly doubled in size in a matter of minutes on the afternoon of Aug. 19 in Vacaville, California. Photo: Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

California has endured more than 10,800 of lightning strikes this week and broken temperature records, resulting in 367 known wildfires spread across the state with large columns of smoke and poor air quality, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The state of play: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope. An extra 125 fire engines and 1,000 personnel are needed to fight the blazes, as tens of thousands of Californians are under evacuation orders, per Cal Fire. More Californians are expected to be told to leave their homes.

