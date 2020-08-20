Police officers surround a woman holding an U.S. flag during a rally outside the American consulate in Hong Kong on July 4. Photo: Miguel Candela Poblacion/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The U.S. has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and ended reciprocal tax exemptions on shipping over concerns Beijing's national security law imposed on the former British colony diminishes its autonomy, the State Department confirmed Wednesday.
The big picture: It's the latest action taken by the Trump administration over the new law. President Trump has signed an executive order ending Hong Kong's special trade status and signed a bill that sanctions Chinese officials. Several other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany have also suspended their extradition treaties in response to the law.
