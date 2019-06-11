The U.S. quits rate has remained unchanged for the longest period on record. For 10 straight months, from June 2018 to April, the quit rate has been 2.3%.

The big picture: The high quit rate — the measure of Americans who voluntarily leave their jobs as a percentage of total employment — is an indicator of a strong economy, and it's been holding at a 15-year high and the second highest rate since the government began tracking the data in 2000.

The intrigue: The plateauing rate is a strange and potentially worrisome development as U.S. jobs growth has stalled its torrid pace.

However, the last time the quit rate plateaued, from April through November 2016, it picked up again setting the pace for the current highs.

