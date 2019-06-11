The U.S. quits rate has remained unchanged for the longest period on record. For 10 straight months, from June 2018 to April, the quit rate has been 2.3%.
The big picture: The high quit rate — the measure of Americans who voluntarily leave their jobs as a percentage of total employment — is an indicator of a strong economy, and it's been holding at a 15-year high and the second highest rate since the government began tracking the data in 2000.
The intrigue: The plateauing rate is a strange and potentially worrisome development as U.S. jobs growth has stalled its torrid pace.
- However, the last time the quit rate plateaued, from April through November 2016, it picked up again setting the pace for the current highs.
