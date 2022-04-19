Skip to main content
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

American officials report 5,071 Ukrainians at U.S. borders in March

Rebecca Falconer
A Ukrainian mother and daughter, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wait to cross the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry April 5 in Tijuana, Mexico. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

American officials encountered 5,071 Ukrainians at U.S. borders in March, federal figures released on Monday show.

The big picture: Ukrainians have flocked to the U.S. borders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February. That month, there were 272 encounters between Ukrainians and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Of note: Most Ukrainians detained by U.S. officials at the border are believed to have been freed due to humanitarian parole, the Washington Post notes.

