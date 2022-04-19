American officials report 5,071 Ukrainians at U.S. borders in March

American officials encountered 5,071 Ukrainians at U.S. borders in March, federal figures released on Monday show.

The big picture: Ukrainians have flocked to the U.S. borders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February. That month, there were 272 encounters between Ukrainians and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Of note: Most Ukrainians detained by U.S. officials at the border are believed to have been freed due to humanitarian parole, the Washington Post notes.