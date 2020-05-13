21 mins ago - Energy & Environment

EIA again cuts U.S. oil production forecast amid coronavirus cutbacks

The Energy Information Administration has again cut its U.S. oil production forecast as companies curb output amid the price and demand collapse driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Driving the news: The agency now sees production averaging 11.7 million barrels per day this year and 10.9 million in 2021.

The big picture: Those estimates are slightly lower than the April edition of their monthly analysis.

  • Back in January, which feels like a century ago, EIA estimated that U.S. production would average 13.3 million daily barrels this year and keep climbing to around 14 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Coronavirus could be a fork in the road for the global energy system

A new Wood Mackenzie report tries to grapple with ways that the coronavirus pandemic might be an inflection point for the global energy system that changes its trajectory for decades.

Why it matters: The consultancy concludes that, depending on how things shake out, the pandemic could greatly accelerate coal's decline and hinder the long-term growth of oil demand.

Americans don't realize that coronavirus recovery may take months

Economic experts including Fed chair Jerome Powell, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and a multitude of top market analysts and economists have been saying for weeks that a quick economic recovery is a "fantasy" and likely at least a year away.

The state of play: Average Americans aren't listening, and many are still banking on a V-shaped bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic once lockdown orders are lifted.

Sports leagues are preparing for an era without fans

At the turn of the century, futurist Watts Wacker predicted that sports stadiums of the future would essentially be sound stages optimized for TV, rather than coliseum-like structures built to seat thousands of fans.

Why it matters: Prior to the coronavirus, things were already moving in this direction, with teams building smaller, more intimate venues in response to declining attendance and changing viewing habits.

