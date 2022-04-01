U.S. Navy to name ship after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S. Navy announced Friday that it will name a future replenishment oiler ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What they're saying: "As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality," Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement Friday.

"As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy. She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts," he added.

The big picture: U.S.N.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be a John Lewis-class replenishment oiler ship, which are designed to transfer fuel to the Navy’s operating carrier strike groups.

The naming convention for the class of ships honors people who have fought for civil and human rights. The class and lead ship is named in honor of former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga).

