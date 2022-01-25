Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. Navy fighter jet crash in South China Sea injures 7

Axios

The USS Carl Vinson conducting an exercise in the Philippine Sea in 2017. Photo: USN Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers via Getty Images

Seven American sailors were injured when a U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during operations in the South China Sea on Monday.

Driving the news: The U.S. F-35 jet's pilot "safely ejected from the aircraft" following the "landing mishap" that occurred during routine flight operations, per a statement from the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

  • The pilot was recovered via U.S. military helicopter and was in a stable condition, according to the statement.
  • Six others were injured on the carrier's deck of the carrier. Three sailors were taken to a medical facility in Manila, Philippines, where they're in stable condition, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

What to watch: The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The big picture: This is the first of an F-35C, the U.S. Navy's "variant of the single-engine stealth fighter, designed for operations off aircraft carriers," notes CNN.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly COVID antibody treatments

A coldbox containing monoclonal antibody treatments at a Regeneron clinic in Pembroke Pines, Florida, in August. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The FDA said Monday it's limiting the use of two monoclonal antibody therapies as COVID-19 treatments because data indicates they're "highly unlikely" to be effective against the dominant Omicron variant.

Driving the news: The FDA revised the authorizations for Regeneron and Eli Lilly "to limit their use to only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments," per a statement from the agency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a b---h" on hot mic

President Biden blasted Fox News' Peter Doocy on Monday after the reporter asked if the nation's soaring inflation is a political liability, saying, "what a stupid son of a b----h."

The latest: The president called Doocy Monday evening, the reporter told Fox's Sean Hannity. "He cleared the air and I appreciated it. We had a nice call," Doocy said when asked whether the president apologized, adding: "I don't need anyone to apologize to me."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

