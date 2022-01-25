Seven American sailors were injured when a U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier during operations in the South China Sea on Monday.

Driving the news: The U.S. F-35 jet's pilot "safely ejected from the aircraft" following the "landing mishap" that occurred during routine flight operations, per a statement from the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

The pilot was recovered via U.S. military helicopter and was in a stable condition, according to the statement.

Six others were injured on the carrier's deck of the carrier. Three sailors were taken to a medical facility in Manila, Philippines, where they're in stable condition, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

What to watch: The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The big picture: This is the first of an F-35C, the U.S. Navy's "variant of the single-engine stealth fighter, designed for operations off aircraft carriers," notes CNN.