The United States Mint released this week the official images of the upcoming George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin, designed by artist Elana Hagler and sculpted by Mint chief engraver Joseph Menna.

The big picture: The reverse of the late first lady's coin, on sale from Aug. 20, honors her "passionate advocacy for family literacy," per a Mint statement.

It depicts a person reading to symbolize "literacy, education, and knowledge," with an open road to represent life's journey and the future. The sun featured "is the promise of a brighter future."

The coin honoring the late President Bush will go on sale later this year. Barbara Bush's coin design will feature in a bronze medal, and the coin set featuring the late president, the First Spouse Medal and the Chronicles sets, to be released this year.

Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 in April 2018. Former President George H. W. Bush died six months later at age 94.

Go deeper: