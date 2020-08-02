1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. Mint unveils designs for George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush coins

A combination photo of the designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin, to be released later this year, and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin, to go on sale Aug. 20. Photos: U.S. Mint.

The United States Mint released this week the official images of the upcoming George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin, designed by artist Elana Hagler and sculpted by Mint chief engraver Joseph Menna.

The big picture: The reverse of the late first lady's coin, on sale from Aug. 20, honors her "passionate advocacy for family literacy," per a Mint statement.

  • It depicts a person reading to symbolize "literacy, education, and knowledge," with an open road to represent life's journey and the future. The sun featured "is the promise of a brighter future."
  • The coin honoring the late President Bush will go on sale later this year. Barbara Bush's coin design will feature in a bronze medal, and the coin set featuring the late president, the First Spouse Medal and the Chronicles sets, to be released this year.
  • Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 in April 2018. Former President George H. W. Bush died six months later at age 94.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 17,853,948 — Total deaths: 685,102 — Total recoveries — 10,560,196Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 4,620,502— Total deaths: 154,449 — Total recoveries: 1,461,885 — Total tests: 56,086,260Map.
  3. Politics: President Trump says Fauci is "wrong" about coronavirus cases surge | Rep. Raúl Grijalva tests positive for coronavirus.
  4. World: Mexico reaches third-most coronavirus deaths worldwide.
  5. Sports: Sports teams dabble with facial recognition systems amid coronavirus pandemic  Cardinals-Brewers game postponed again after St. Louis reports 4 more coronavirus cases.
  6. Education: Northeastern University to require 3 COVID-19 tests before students can go to class.
  7. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Science

Florida braces for potential hurricane as Tropical Storm Isaias nears

Two men put shutters over the windows of their business in Stuart, Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As Tropical Storm Isaias neared Florida's east coast Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urged communities to "remain vigilant and be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding."

The latest: With the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warning that Isaias was expected to "regain hurricane strength" overnight, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Florida and North Carolina, which is in line for the storm's path Monday. An Air Force Reserve Reconnaissance Aircraft had begun to investigate Isaias early Sunday, the NHC said.

Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands ordered to evacuate as Southern California fire grows

A 747 Supertanker makes a retardant drop on a ridge at the Apple fire near Banning, California, on Saturday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California officials ordered multiple mandatory evacuations as a growing wildfire burned across some 12,000 acres on Saturday, per CalFire.

The big picture: Some 7,800 people were under evacuation orders after the Apple fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, reports KTLA, citing local officials. Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze, but Riverside County Fire Department said in a statement Saturday night none of it had been contained.

