A combination photo of the designs for the George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin, to be released later this year, and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin, to go on sale Aug. 20. Photos: U.S. Mint.
The United States Mint released this week the official images of the upcoming George H.W. Bush Presidential $1 Coin and the Barbara Bush First Spouse Gold Coin, designed by artist Elana Hagler and sculpted by Mint chief engraver Joseph Menna.
The big picture: The reverse of the late first lady's coin, on sale from Aug. 20, honors her "passionate advocacy for family literacy," per a Mint statement.
- It depicts a person reading to symbolize "literacy, education, and knowledge," with an open road to represent life's journey and the future. The sun featured "is the promise of a brighter future."
- The coin honoring the late President Bush will go on sale later this year. Barbara Bush's coin design will feature in a bronze medal, and the coin set featuring the late president, the First Spouse Medal and the Chronicles sets, to be released this year.
- Barbara Bush died at the age of 92 in April 2018. Former President George H. W. Bush died six months later at age 94.
