U.S. military says service member killed on mission in Iraq

An American service member advising Iraqi security forces was killed on a mission Saturday in the northern Nineveh province, said a statement issued by the Combined Joint Task Force as part of Operation Inherent Resolve — the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS. The member's name was being withheld until after next of kin had been notified.

The big picture: Iraqi forces launched an operation last month to drive ISIS out north of Baghdad, per AP, which notes the terrorist group has turned to insurgent attacks since Iraq declared victory over the extremists in 2017.

Defense Department figures show there have been 84 U.S. military casualties during Operation Inherent Resolve since it began in 2014.

