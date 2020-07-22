A U.S. service member died in Syria on Tuesday, the United States military confirmed in a statement. The incident is under investigation.

Details: "Initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact," the statement read. The service member was with the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State. No further information was immediately available. Axios has contacted the Defense and State departments for comment.