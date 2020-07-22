8 mins ago - World

U.S. service member dies in Syria

A U.S. service member died in Syria on Tuesday, the United States military confirmed in a statement. The incident is under investigation. 

Details: "Initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact," the statement read. The service member was with the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State. No further information was immediately available. Axios has contacted the Defense and State departments for comment.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 14,845,978— Total deaths: 615,364 — Total recoveries — 8,428,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,891,893 — Total deaths: 141,969 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Rashaan Ayesh
47 mins ago - Technology

Twitter launches crackdown on QAnon

Photo: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Tuesday a sweeping crackdown against accounts pushing content related to far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

Why it matters: The move comes as Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in taking action against those using its service to spread misinformation, Axios' Ina Fried writes. The company has prioritized aiming enforcement actions at material that could lead to real-world harm.

Mike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump raises $20 million at virtual fundraiser

President Trump answers a question from ABC's Jonathan Karl at a coronavirus briefing Tuesday. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

President Trump answered onscreen questions at the White House on Tuesday night during his campaign's first virtual fundraiser, which raised more than $20 million from 300,000 donors, the campaign said.

The state of play: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, were hosts.

