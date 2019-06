Brig. Gen. Laura Yeager, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot who served in Iraq, will become the first woman to command a U.S. Army Infantry Division later this month, ABC reports.

The backdrop: Last year, then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said "the jury is still out" on whether a 2015 U.S. military policy allowing women to serve in traditionally all-male combat roles was been successful, since too few women had participated.