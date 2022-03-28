U.S. men's soccer closes in on World Cup spot
The USMNT beat Panama, 5-1, on Sunday in Orlando behind a hat trick from Christian Pulisic, all but guaranteeing a spot in the 2022 World Cup.
State of play: The U.S. would need to suffer a six-goal defeat at Costa Rica on Wednesday to be denied automatic qualification and sent to a playoff with the winners of Oceania.
- The team mistakenly unfurled a banner after the match that said "QUALIFIED" in bold letters.
- The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 21, 2022, which will mark 3,065 days since the USMNT's last World Cup game (2-1 loss to Belgium on July 1, 2014).
Elsewhere: Canada beat Jamaica, 4-0, to qualify for its first World Cup since 1986 — just months after the women's team won Olympic gold. Mexico beat Honduras, 1-0, to effectively clinch its eighth straight berth.
CONCACAF standings: The top three teams automatically qualify, and the fourth is sent to a playoff. The first tiebreaker is goal differential (GD).
- 🇨🇦 Canada: 28 pts (+17 GD)
- 🇺🇸 USA: 25 pts (+13)
- 🇲🇽 Mexico: 25 pts (+7)
- 🇨🇷 Costa Rica: 22 pts (+3)
- 🇵🇦 Panama: 18 pts (-3)
- 🇸🇻 El Salvador: 10 pts (-8)
- 🇯🇲 Jamaica: 8 pts (-11)
- 🇭🇳 Honduras: 4 pts (-18)