Bottles of hand sanitizer in coronavirus pop-up store in Washington, D.C, on March 6. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., announced its first presumptive positive novel coronavirus case on Saturday and Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed later that a second person who visited the city had presented with symptoms in Maryland.

Details: Bowser told a news conference the D.C. resident in his 50s who tested positive to the virus had "no history of international travel and no close contact with a known case." She said via Twitter earlier that the public health lab at the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences performed the test on the person who returned a positive reading.

The big picture: Separately, a CPAC 2020 attendee tested positive for COVID-19 in New Jersey on Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced. CPAC was held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, located near the heart of D.C.

