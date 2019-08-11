A U.S. Marine was killed this weekend "after being engaged by enemy small arms fire while conducting combat operations" in Iraq the Defense Department said in a statement Sunday.

Details: The Pentagon identified him as Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35, of Mancos, Colorado. The Defense Department said before his death Saturday, he was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve — a coalition tasked with fighting the Islamic State, or ISIS, per the Marine Corps Times, which reported on Koppenhafer's achievements in Iraq in 2018.