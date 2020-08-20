39 mins ago - Technology

It's going to be easier for government agencies to buy US-made drones

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Skydio

A Defense Department agency is giving the green light to the military and federal agencies to buy U.S.-manufactured drones from five companies.

The big picture: The move comes amid a crackdown on Chinese-made drones and is the result of an 18-month effort from the Defense Innovation Agency, a unit that makes it easier for the government to do business with small, innovative companies.

Details:

  • The five drone makers approved are Skydio, Vantage Robotics, Parrot, Altavian and Teal Drones.
  • The move paves the way for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines to buy such drones, as well as other federal government agencies.

Between the lines: The latest defense authorization law prohibited agencies from buying Chinese-made drones in fiscal 2020. Chinese drone maker DJI dominates the global drone market.

Jacob KnutsonAlexi McCammond
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, saying: "My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."

Why it matters: Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black and Asian American woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. Family was the overarching theme of Harris's acceptance speech, which capped a night of convention programming that included a blistering rebuke of President Trump by former President Obama.

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama lets loose in his DNC speech

Speaking from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama tore into President Trump for failing, after four years, to "feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care."

Why it matters: It was an extraordinary moment in American history — an ex-president saying the sitting president would tear down our democracy to hold power.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
39 mins ago - Technology

Facebook can't appease either political party ahead of the election

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Efforts by Facebook to appear politically neutral are growing complicated as critics on the left allege the company is over-pandering to conservatives and critics on the right allege the tech giant is biased against them.

Why it matters: Because of the enormous role Facebook plays in political campaigns, it risks being blamed for the outcome of the presidential election — regardless of who wins.

