It's going to be easier for government agencies to buy US-made drones

A Defense Department agency is giving the green light to the military and federal agencies to buy U.S.-manufactured drones from five companies.

The big picture: The move comes amid a crackdown on Chinese-made drones and is the result of an 18-month effort from the Defense Innovation Agency, a unit that makes it easier for the government to do business with small, innovative companies.

Details:

The five drone makers approved are Skydio, Vantage Robotics, Parrot, Altavian and Teal Drones.

The move paves the way for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines to buy such drones, as well as other federal government agencies.

Between the lines: The latest defense authorization law prohibited agencies from buying Chinese-made drones in fiscal 2020. Chinese drone maker DJI dominates the global drone market.