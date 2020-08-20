It's going to be easier for government agencies to buy US-made drones

Photo: Skydio
A Defense Department agency is giving the green light to the military and federal agencies to buy U.S.-manufactured drones from five companies.
The big picture: The move comes amid a crackdown on Chinese-made drones and is the result of an 18-month effort from the Defense Innovation Agency, a unit that makes it easier for the government to do business with small, innovative companies.
Details:
- The five drone makers approved are Skydio, Vantage Robotics, Parrot, Altavian and Teal Drones.
- The move paves the way for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines to buy such drones, as well as other federal government agencies.
Between the lines: The latest defense authorization law prohibited agencies from buying Chinese-made drones in fiscal 2020. Chinese drone maker DJI dominates the global drone market.