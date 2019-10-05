U.S. household size rises for first time in more than a century

Credit: Pew Research Center

The average size of the American household has steadily declined since the 1850s, but new Census Bureau data shows the number of people residing in households has grown 6% since 2010, according to the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: The upcoming decade is likely be the first to break a 160-year trend of smaller average U.S. households. "The increase in household size is significant because it could have implications for national economic growth," Pew writes. "Rising household size reduces the demand for housing, resulting in less residential construction and less demand for home appliances and furniture."