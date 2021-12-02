Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the U.S. would "maintain the capabilities to defend and deter" threats from China's government and warned the country's hypersonic weapons program was increasing regional tensions.

Driving the news: Austin made the comments in Seoul after meeting with his South Korean counterpart to discuss regional security matters, including threats posed by China's government and the North Korean regime, which he also expressed concern about.

Threat level: Weapons experts are concerned that China's hypersonic missiles could evade U.S. missile defenses, though the Chinese government maintains it was testing a "reusable space vehicle," AP notes.

What he's saying: "We have concerns about the military capabilities that [China's government] continues to pursue," Austin said at a briefing. "[T]he pursuit of those capabilities increases tensions in the region."