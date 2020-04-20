12 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. crude prices slide

Rebecca Falconer

Pump jacks draw crude oil from the Long Beach Oil Field under Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill, California. Photo: David McNew/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. crude prices plummeted in Asian trading hours Monday morning amid concerns about where to store the excess oil the world isn't using while countries remain locked over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Amy Harder: The story with the oil industry remains the same despite the OPEC deal this month to steeply cut oil production: there’s too much oil, too few places to put it and far too little demand for it.

What's new: Prices on the May contract for West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 15.54% to $15.43 a barrel, and the global benchmark Brent crude dropped 0.68% to $27.89 a barrel

  • "The OPEC deal was always about making the situation a little less terrible, not reversing it," Harder notes. "The latest oil prices reflect the fact the storage part of this situation is getting more dire, and it will continue to do so."

Flashback: "Global oil storage is 'rapidly filling — exceeding 70% and approaching operating max," Steve Puckett, executive chairman of TRI-ZEN International, an energy consultancy, told CNBC this month.

Bryan Walsh

A better way to recycle plastic

Carbios has developed specialized enzymes that can recycle plastics. Photo: Carbios

A French startup has pioneered a new way of using enzymes to recycle plastics more efficiently than current methods.

Why it matters: Existing recycling procedures for many plastics downgrade the material, only staving off the day in which it will end up in a landfill. A method that could fully recycle plastics would be a game-changer.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,402,798 — Total deaths: 165,154 — Total recoveries — 616,193Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 758,720 — Total deaths: 40,666 — Total recoveries— 70,558 — Total tested: 3,865,864Map.
  3. Administration latest: Mnuchin says deal on small business relief program could come as soon as today.
  4. States latest: Governors express confusion, frustration at Trump's call to "liberate" states in defiance of stay-at-home orders — Some say testing capacity is not where it needs to be to reopen states.
  5. Public health latest: Americans gather to protest social distancing — Parents' stress level spikes — Worries mount over decline in reports of child abuse
  6. World latest: Thousands of Israelis gather to protest government while social distancing in public — Massive U.K. investigation finds Boris Johnson skipped virus briefings, ignored warnings from scientists
  7. Business latest: Neiman Marcus set to file for bankruptcy — The biggest obstacle to reopening the economy is a lack of visibility.
  8. 1 sports thing: NBA players will see their checks reduced by 25% starting May 15.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Rebecca Falconer

"One World: Together at Home" raises millions for coronavirus causes

Screenshots of former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama at "One World: Together at Home." Photo: Global Citizen/Twitter

The star-studded Lady Gaga-curated fundraising event "One World: Together at Home" raised $127.9 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO and $72.8 million for local and regional responders, organizer Global Citizen said in a statement early Sunday.

Why it matters: Saturday's online event honoring and celebrating those on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus was broadcast worldwide and billed as the biggest concert since 1985's Live Aid, which was watched by 1.9 billion people. Former first ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama were among more than 70 artists and celebrities to take part from their homes.

